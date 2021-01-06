WhatsApp updates terms of service: Makes it mandatory to accept new privacy policy

Sections
The in-app notification sent on Tuesday shared some information about the key updates about WhatsApp’s service and how it processes user data, how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their chats.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times New Delhi

WhatsApp elaborated on its website how the new policy will change how the app collects data (REUTERS)

Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp is all set to update its privacy policy soon. The messaging platform sent its users an in-app notification, letting them know about the upcoming changes in its policies. Users can delay accepting the new changes till February 8, after which they will have to accept or lose access to the app. “WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy,” the in-app notification sent by the messaging platform to Android and iOS users read.

Key updates

The notification sent on Tuesday shared some information about the key updates about WhatsApp’s service and how it processes user data, how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their chats. The new privacy policy also offers a glimpse at how WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across all Facebook Company products.

“How businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats and How we( WhatsApp) partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Products,” the notification read.

How the app will change once the new privacy policy comes into force

WhatsApp elaborated on its website how the new policy will change how the app collects data. Users will be required to provide additional information if they want to use a particular service. They will be notified when such information is collected but if they do not consent to provide WhatsApp with the information needed to access a service they will not be allowed to access it.

“Our Services have optional features which, if used by you, require us to collect additional information to provide such features. You will be notified of such a collection, as appropriate. If you choose not to provide the information needed to use a feature, you will be unable to use the feature,” the Facebook-owned messaging app published on its website.

“For example, you cannot share your location with your contacts if you do not permit us to collect your location data from your device. Permissions can be managed through your Settings menu on both Android and iOS devices,” it added.

