Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Where is Jack Ma? Internet abuzz with questions about billionaire’s whereabouts

Where is Jack Ma? Internet abuzz with questions about billionaire’s whereabouts

Ant Group was also under heavy scrutiny by the Chinese government after Jack Ma’s speech that criticised the regulation system of the country and called the banks “pawnshops”.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Speculation around Jack Ma’s disappearance comes after China’s antitrust probe on Alibaba and Ant Group. (AP file photo)

The internet is dealing with a burning question: Where is businessman Jack Ma? Speculations about the Chinese billionaire’s disappearance surfaced after reports of him not making an appearance in the public for more than two months did the rounds, as per a Business Insider report.

The founder of Alibaba was scheduled to appear for the shoot of the final episode of his own talent show Africa’s Business Heroes where he was supposed to be participating as a judge, but was later replaced by another Alibaba executive, according to Yahoo Finance which cited a news reports in the UK’s Telegraph.

A spokesperson of the company said that the tech tycoon was unable to join the adjudicating panel due to a conflict in the schedule, reported Financial Times.

Also Read | China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’



Speculation around Jack Ma’s disappearance comes after China’s antitrust probe on Alibaba and Ant Group. The antitrust probe on the e-commerce empire of the former school teacher alleging monopolistic practises came after China dramatically suspended Ant Group’s $37 billion initial public offer (IPO), which was on the course to be one of the largest IPO in the world. The IPO was halted just 48 hours before its dual listing on Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges.



Ant Group was also under heavy scrutiny by the Chinese government after Jack Ma’s speech that criticised the regulation system of the country and called the banks “pawnshops”.

“Today’s financial system is the legacy of the Industrial Age,” Ma added, “We must set up a new one for the next generation and young people. We must reform the current system,” reported Yahoo Finance.

Jack Ma has lost around $11 billion in the last three months, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
by Shishir Gupta
Govt, farmers’ talks over agri laws underway, both sides hope up for positive solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
by Surendra P Gangan

latest news

Donald Knuth: Mathematician and programming wizard
by HT Correspondent
Explained: Why Georgia Senate runoffs extremely crucial for Joe Biden?
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Punjab school events: AKSIPS-123 children extend a helping hand
by HT Correspondent
ADB to provide $100 million loan to upgrade power distribution in Bengaluru
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.