Wholesale inflation rises to 0.16% in August

The index for primary articles with a weightage of 22.62 per cent increased by 1.81 per cent to 146.3 in August from 143.7 in July. Prices of minerals increased by 10.21 per cent, crude petroleum and natural gas by 4.72 per cent, non-food articles by 3.06 per cent and food articles by 0.93 per cent.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 12:57 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) increased to 0.16 per cent in August as compared to 1.17 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous year, the government said on Monday.

It was at minus 0.58 per cent in July, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The index for fuel and power with a weightage of 13.15 per cent increased by 0.77 per cent to 91.4 in August from 90.7 in July. Prices of mineral oils increased by 1.3 per cent while prices of coal and electricity remain unchanged.



The index manufactured products with a weightage of 64.23 per cent increased by 0.59 per cent to 119.3 from 118.6. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 11 groups that witnessed increase in prices are manufacture of food products are beverages, leather and related products, wood and of products of wood and cork, printing and reproduction of recorded media, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products, basic metals, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, and other transport equipment.

The food index with a weightage of 24.38 per cent consisting of increased from 152 in July to 153.3 in August. The annual rate of inflation based on the WPI food index decreased from 4.32 per cent in July to 4.07 per cent in August.

