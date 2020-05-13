Sections
Home / Business News / Will back Chile’s request for $23.8 billion flexible credit line, says IMF

Will back Chile’s request for $23.8 billion flexible credit line, says IMF

The IMF’s executive board discussed Chile’s request during an informal session on Tuesday, and Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva would endorse the step when the board meets to take a formal decision in coming weeks.

Updated: May 13, 2020 05:55 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Washington

IMF MD said the organisation would recommend approval of Chile’s request for a two-year, $23.8 billion flexible credit line (Reuters file photo)

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said its managing director would recommend approval of Chile’s request for a two-year, $23.8 billion flexible credit line, given the Latin American country’s “very strong fundamentals” and track record.

The IMF said its executive board discussed Chile’s request during an informal session on Tuesday, and Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva would endorse the step when the board meets to take a formal decision in coming weeks.

Chilean authorities intend to treat the credit line as precautionary, the Fund said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

