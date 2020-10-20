Sections
Wipro bags five-year deal from Fortum

IT services major Wipro on Tuesday said it has bagged an application management (AMS) and services integration and management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, a clean-energy company headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 10:55 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Press Trust of India

Wipro Ltd. signage in Bangalore, India. Photographer: Vivek Prakash/BLOOMBERG (Bloomberg)

As a part of the five-year agreement, Wipro will manage Fortum’s application portfolio across hundreds of applications for more than 11,500 users across 18 countries and provide 24/7 support for business-critical applications, a statement said. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Wipro will leverage its artificial intelligence and automation platform, Wipro HOLMES, to enable process automation for enhanced end-user experience, while Wipro’s SIAM transformation solution will help Fortum consolidate and govern its multi-supplier eco-system, as per the statement.

“Wipro was chosen as a partner because of their experience and capability in providing a flexible and efficient solution for us. We believe this will be a true win-win relationship,” Fortum Vice President (Operation Services, Business Technology) Tuomas Salosaari said.



Sarat Chand, Vice President (EMEA Utilities Business Head) at Wipro said the engagement with Fortum is aligned to its strategy of assisting clients to navigate the energy transition towards a sustainable world. “The accelerated trend of supply-demand and energy conscious prosumers is driving a clean energy revolution faster than before, inspiring innovation and partnerships like these. This deal was completed in the midst of the pandemic and we appreciate the spirit of Fortum and Wipro teams in making this possible,” he added.

Carl-Henrik Hallström, Head of Nordic and Baltic Region, at Wipro said this partnership is an important step forward in Wipro’s strategy for the Nordic and Baltic region. “We see a good match between these two companies, one in the energy industry and the other in technology services, to drive innovation and growth,” he added.

Wipro has been present in the Nordic and Baltic region for over a decade and works with customers across the manufacturing, energy, natural resources, utilities, financial services, telecom, healthcare and retail industry verticals. It also has a presence in the region through its acquired entities – 4C, Designit and Topcoder. Shares of Wipro were trading at Rs 346.70 in morning trade, up 1.01 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

