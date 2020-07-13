Sections
Wipro chief Rishad Premji says firm has no plans for layoffs

Globally, the information technology (IT) industry has witnessed massive layoffs in recent months as business slowed down.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:20 IST

By Ayushman Baruah, Mint Bengaluru

Currently, over 95% of Wipro employees are working from home and the future is expected to be a hybrid model. (Hemant Mishra/Mint File Photo )

Wipro Ltd has not laid off a single employee due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and has no plans to do so at the moment, chairman Rishad Premji said.

Wipro, however, continues to drive cost reductions through various “operational means” to wade through the challenging times, Premji said at the company’s 74th annual general meeting (AGM) held virtually on Monday.



Several global IT majors have let go of thousands of employees, especially on bench, who are not working on billable client projects.



Indian IT services peers, such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd and Infosys Ltd, have also not undertaken any massive layoffs, though routine performance-based exits continue.

Currently, over 95% of Wipro employees are working from home and the future is expected to be a hybrid model.

