Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Working hours can be increased only by paying overtime, Centre tells parliamentary panel

Working hours can be increased only by paying overtime, Centre tells parliamentary panel

About nine states proposed to increase the working hours from eight to twelve by diluting the labour laws, but later rolled back the decision after facing flak from various stakeholders, especially the trade unions.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 10:21 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The parliamentary panel on labour had written to various state governments seeking explanation for diluting the labour laws. (AP file photo)

Working hours cannot be increased beyond eight hours a day without paying for overtime as some states have tried to do by diluting the labour laws, top officials of the Centre indicated to a parliamentary panel on Monday.

The top brass of the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday briefed the parliamentary standing committee on labour, chaired by BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, on changes in the labour laws effected by state governments during lockdown and issues faced by migrant workers amid the pandemic.

About nine states proposed to increase the working hours from eight to twelve by diluting the labour laws, but later rolled back the decision after facing flak from various stakeholders, especially the trade unions.

The parliamentary panel on labour had written to various state governments seeking explanation for diluting the labour laws.



The panel members led by Mahtab questioned the central government officials about dilution in labour laws, especially increasing the working hours from eight to twelve, a source in the panel said.

Responding to the panel, the labour ministry officials said the changes attempted by state governments have to be according to the proposed four labour codes. They said since India is a signatory to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the country cannot go beyond the stipulated eight hours, sources in the panel told PTI.

The officials also informed the panel that if the working hours have to be increased, it has to be done with the consent of workers and they need to be compensated with overtime or compensatory leaves, they said.

The panel also questioned about the plight of migrant workers during the lockdown, to which the officials conveyed that they are widening the ambit of the definition of ‘migrant workers’.

The panel members also suggested to include self-employed people such as hawkers, rickshaw-pullers and others in the definition of migrant workers, and that they should get all those benefits which they are entitled to in their native states.

The panel also suggested to ease the conditions for availing benefits of the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) so that migrant workers can avail these benefits, sources said.

ESI and EPF are self-financing and welfare scheme for workers. The members also pitched for removal of the criteria on minimum number of employees and wages to avail these two social security schemes, to which the officials responded positively, sources added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Double-shot Covid-19 vaccine tests raise new pandemic challenge
Jul 21, 2020 10:45 IST
Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh a new hairstyle
Jul 21, 2020 10:44 IST
Maharashtra facing surge in cases even outside red zones
Jul 21, 2020 10:41 IST
Jammu: Three killed due to lightning
Jul 21, 2020 10:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.