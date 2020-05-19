Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / World economy faces tough journey back from coronavirus crisis: Reports

World economy faces tough journey back from coronavirus crisis: Reports

According to a report, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the world economy is likely to shrink 5.5% this year, triple the damage it sustained in the 2008 financial crisis, and then struggle to regain traction.

Updated: May 19, 2020 06:50 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Washington

Souvenirs are displayed for sale in a gift shop temporarily closed in Kissimmee, Florida,U.S., on Friday, May 15, 2020. Many economists say any economic recovery is likely to be subdued until the coronavirus has been tamed by a vaccine or effective treatments. (Bloomberg)

The world economy likely faces a long slog back from the coronavirus crisis.

Two reports out Monday predict that global growth will struggle to bounce back from the lockdowns, travel restrictions and business closures meant to contain the pandemic.

IHS Markit said that it expects the world economy to shrink 5.5% this year, triple the damage it sustained in the 2008 financial crisis, and then struggle to regain traction.

“While growth in the hardest hit economies may snap back briefly, the momentum will soon fade,’’ the financial research firm warned. It expects the U.S. economy to contract 7.3% this year and the collective economy of the 19 European countries that share the euro currency to recoil 8.6%.



Hobbling the rebound, IHS predicts, will be a wave of business bankruptcies and cautious spending by consumers trying to repair their household finances and uneasy about resuming old habits that drive economic growth — shopping, eating out, booking vacations and going to movies.

“Government leaders wanted to err on the side of caution, and, as a result, we basically shut down large parts of the economy,” said Sara Johnson, executive director at IHS Markit. “I suspect we overdid it, but it’s perhaps too soon to second guess.’’

Likewise, Deutsche Bank Wealth Management warned Monday that a “hoped-for’’ rebound in the second half of 2020 won’t be strong enough to undo the damage absorbed in the first, at least among the advanced economies of the United States, Europe and Japan. “We don’t expect developed economies output to be back to pre-crisis levels until 2022,’’ the report said.

Economies normally bounce back rapidly — registering so-called V-shaped recoveries — from sudden shocks such as natural disasters. But Deutsche Bank notes that the virus is different: Recovering from the pandemic won’t require any of the growth-stimulating rebuilding that follows earthquakes and typhoons.

Many economists say any recovery is likely to be subdued until the virus has been tamed by a vaccine or effective treatments.

“I don’t believe you can have a credible economic recovery or a V-shaped recovery unless you have the pandemic really largely under control,’’ said Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 Updates | US coronavirus deaths cross 90,000-mark: Report
May 19, 2020 06:56 IST
Man’s family face crisis after Odisha govt says he died due to Covid-19, but then denies it
May 19, 2020 06:53 IST
China slaps anti-dumping duty on Australian barley for 5 years
May 19, 2020 06:25 IST
High summer temperatures unlikely to curb coronavirus pandemic growth: Study
May 19, 2020 06:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.