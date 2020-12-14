Worldwide outage of Gmail, YouTube: Here’s what the company said

Google online services were back after a brief worldwide outage on Monday during which users in the US, Europe, India and other parts of the world could not access their Gmail accounts, access mobile video games or get to their online documents. YouTube, the online video-sharing platform, was also impacted by the outage as users were unable to watch anything. But the problem appeared to be cleared up less than an hour after the outage was reported. The Google app dashboard showed green in front of all the services indicating that they were restored.

Even though the cause of the outage is not clear yet, Google confirmed there was one for the majority of its services according to a Workspace Status Dashboard, which monitors the health of its products. While acknowledging the issue, the Alphabet-owned company, “We are aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail.”

After almost an hour, the company said on its support page after services were restored for most users. “The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users. We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users but no further updates will be provided on the Google workspace status dashboard. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” it said.

YouTube also tweeted that the company was aware of the issues faced by users. “We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news,” it said.

After the platform was restored, it tweeted again. “Update -- We’re back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal.”