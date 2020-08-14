Sections
Home / Business News / WPI inflation falls 0.58 per cent in July, even as food prices spike

WPI inflation falls 0.58 per cent in July, even as food prices spike

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI (Wholesale Price Index), stood at (- 0.58 per cent) (provisional) for the month of July, 2020 as compared to 1.17 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 13:29 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Inflation in food articles during July stood at 4.08 per cent, as against 2.04 per cent in June. (HT file photo)

The wholesale price-based inflation declined 0.58 per cent in July, even as food items turned costlier.

WPI inflation in June was at (-) 1.81 per cent, while for the month of May and April it was (-) 3.37 per cent and (-) 1.57 per cent respectively.

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI (Wholesale Price Index), stood at (- 0.58 per cent) (provisional) for the month of July, 2020 as compared to 1.17 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in food articles during July stood at 4.08 per cent, as against 2.04 per cent in June.



However, fuel and power basket inflation fell 9.84 per cent in July, compared to 13.60 per cent in the previous month.

Manufactured products, however, witnessed inflation of 0.51 per cent in July, as against 0.08 per cent in June.

The RBI in its policy review last week, kept interest rates unchaged and said it sees an upside risk to inflation. The apex bank expects retail inflation to moderate in October-March period.

July retail inflation was at 6.93 per cent, as against 6.23 per cent in June.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lock Up movie review: A predictable but engaging investigative thriller
Aug 14, 2020 15:02 IST
Renuka Shahane: Social media bullying is soul crushing
Aug 14, 2020 14:59 IST
Tropical storm Josephine weakens slightly in Atlantic Ocean
Aug 14, 2020 14:57 IST
Pune Police shares advisory post on the ‘siyappa’ caused by fake news
Aug 14, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.