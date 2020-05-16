Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Wuhan offers consumer subsidies to support local auto, appliance companies amid Covid-19 pandemic

Wuhan offers consumer subsidies to support local auto, appliance companies amid Covid-19 pandemic

Wuhan authorities will offer 10,000 yuan ($1,415) subsidies to residents who buy locally made electric vehicles, according to a text message sent by city government to citizens on Saturday.

Updated: May 16, 2020 14:50 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Beijing

Wuhan suffered a 40.5% slump in first quarter gross domestic product from a year earlier. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image )

China’s Wuhan has rolled out consumer subsidies to support local auto and home appliance companies as the city in which the coronavirus first emerged tries to revive its economy after months of heavy lockdowns.

Wuhan authorities will offer 10,000 yuan ($1,415) subsidies to residents who buy locally made electric vehicles, according to a text message sent by city government to citizens on Saturday. A gasoline-fuelled car would attract a subsidy of up to 5,000 yuan.

Customers who purchase Wuhan-made air-conditioners, water heaters or refrigerators will also receive subsidies. The subsidies are valid until the end of this year, the message, which was seen by Reuters, said.

Reuters reported on Monday Wuhan was considering supporting local automaker Dongfeng Motor Corp.



Wuhan produced 1.5 million vehicles last year and the city is also home to plants owned by Dongfeng Motor Group’s joint ventures with Honda Motor and Peugeot SA, and General Motors’ tie-up with SAIC Motor.

The city of 11 million underwent a 76-day lockdown and accounted for over 80% of China’s more than 4,600 deaths from the virus, and suffered a 40.5% slump in first quarter gross domestic product from a year earlier.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wuhan rolls out consumer subsidies to help local auto, home appliance firms
May 16, 2020 14:50 IST
India, US cooperating on Covid-19 vaccine development, says Trump
May 16, 2020 14:49 IST
‘More power to India-US friendship’: PM Modi tweets after Trump’s ventilators offer
May 16, 2020 14:49 IST
Shoaib Ibrahim asked if family forces wife Dipika to wear Indian clothes
May 16, 2020 14:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.