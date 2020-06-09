Sections
Home / Business News / YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO

YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO

YES Bank has approached market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to allow it to execute the FPO under the so-called fast track route, which will help it to tap the market immediately, a person familiar with the development said.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST

By Swaraj Singh Dhanjal and Anirudh Laskar, Mint Mumbai

YES Bank is likely to file an offer document for the FPO as early as this week, a person aware of the development said. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)

YES Bank Ltd plans to soon launch a follow-on public offering (FPO) to raise as much as Rs 10,000 crore, said three people aware of the development.

The private lender, which was rescued recently by a consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI), is likely to file an offer document for the FPO as early as this week, said the first person cited above on condition of anonymity.

“If things go as planned, then the offer document for the FPO will be filed this week itself. Bank of America, Citi, Kotak and Axis Capital are advising the bank on the FPO,” the person said.

Multiple emailed queries sent to YES Bank did not elicit a response. The second person cited above said YES Bank has approached market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to allow it to execute the FPO under the so-called fast track route, which will help it to tap the market immediately.



The timeline for filing the offer document also hinges on this approval from Sebi, the person added.

“The quantum of funds that they will raise will depend on whether they can do the FPO under the fast track route or if they have to go through the regular process. If they are allowed to do a fast track FPO, they could launch the deal this month itself. Else it could take anywhere from two to three months at least under the regular FPO process,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Jun 09, 2020 01:27 IST
Lockdown may have averted over 3 mn Covid-19 related deaths in Europe: Study
Jun 09, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.