Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Zomato raises $52 million from US-based Kora Investments

Zomato raises $52 million from US-based Kora Investments

Kora is expected to make a follow-up investment of a larger amount in Zomato in the coming months, said a person aware of the talks. The person did not disclose the size of the next investment.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 07:46 IST

By Tarush Bhalla, Livemint Bengaluru

In September, Zomato closed a $62 million funding from MacRitchie Investments, a unit of Singapore’s Temasek, and an additional $103 million from US-based hedge fund Tiger Global. (Indranil Bhoumik/Mint file photo)

Foodtech unicorn Zomato has raised $52 million from US-based Kora Investments, continuing efforts to bolster its cash reserves at a time when the food delivery sector is rebounding from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The capital was raised as part of an ongoing round that is expected to raise as much as $600 million. It has seen Zomato raise more than $270 million so far this year. In September, Zomato closed a $62 million funding from MacRitchie Investments, a unit of Singapore’s Temasek, and an additional $103 million from US-based hedge fund Tiger Global.

Kora is expected to make a follow-up investment of a larger amount in Zomato in the coming months, said a person aware of the talks. The person did not disclose the size of the next investment. “Zomato’s current fundraising strategy is to woo more hedge funds for possible investments. Its plan on going public is making it an attractive proposition for these funds since they see faster exits. But whether the foodtech will be able to justify its valuation in the public markets is yet to be seen...hence, investors are taking a moderate approach,” said the person cited above, who didn’t want to be named.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Oct 16, 2020 07:01 IST
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Oct 16, 2020 06:27 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 16, 2020 04:54 IST
Twitter’s service mostly restored after apparent global outage
Oct 16, 2020 05:48 IST

latest news

India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per million population globally: Govt
Oct 16, 2020 08:01 IST
Singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 16, 2020 07:59 IST
NEET Result 2020 to be declared today at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard
Oct 16, 2020 07:56 IST
Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt nominated for Baroda bypolls
Oct 16, 2020 07:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.