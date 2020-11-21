‘Campus connect was our network set-up in those days’

Known author, poet and cinema scholar Yatindra Mishra feels he will always nurture memories of his good-old Lucknow University days that is celebrating its centennial year.

“I vividly remember coming to LU for my Masters in Humanities in the year 1998. After completing my graduation in Industrial Biology and I left my PG midway to pursue Hindi literature from the University that had given us names like Ali Sardar Jafri, Kunwar Narayan, Pandit Pradeep and many more,” said Mishra, a gold medalist in his course from LU.

Talking about his period in LU, “My head of department for the first year was Surya Prakash Dixit succeeded by Indu Prashar. I enjoyed those days as it was deeply associated with my inclination towards literature and writers. As I was an avid reader and book lover, I spent a lot of time in library reading and discussing the subjects with my professors. The LU library was well-equipped for book enthusiasts like me.”

For Mishra the campus connect does help in the long run, “Yes, I believe campus interaction helps every student in one way or the other as it does give them opportunity to meet and work together with so many people, which otherwise is not possible. Campus connect you can say was our network set up in those days,” he shares.

Mishra who has already penned books like ‘Yada-Kada’, ‘Ayodhya Tatha Anya Kavitayen’, ‘Devpriya’, ‘Sur Ki Baradari’ a book on the life of thumri singer Girija Devi, dancer Sonal Mansingh and shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan along with notable ‘Lata: Sur Gatha’. He is currently working on Gulzar’s authorised biography slated to be launched next year.