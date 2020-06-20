‘Celebrating Father’s Day in Lucknow after a decade…’

After shifting his base to his ‘karmabhoomi,’ Mumbai in 2009-10, this will be ‘Bulleya’ singer Amit Mishra first Father’s Day celebration in his hometown after over a decade.

“After years this is probably for the first time that I will be with him on this special day in Lucknow. Once, we were together but that was in Mumbai so we had a small celebration as I had a meeting there but this time it’s going to be very special as we are together and spending quality time at our home,” said the singer.

Talking about his bonding with his father Devendra Prasad Mishra and mother Geeta, he says, “When I left Lucknow, I was mamma’s boy and now after this lockdown I’m papa’s boy…so it’s pretty balanced now.”

After Mother’s Day celebrations last month, he now has plans for this occasion as well. “There are some surprises which of course are gifts. I will help my mother cook some Indian cuisine which he likes. I will try to take the family to this ancient Bhuddhesharan Temple if it’s open. In evening, the family will connect on video call with sister (Sushma), my Tayaji and Chachaji as we are a big family unit.”

Talking about his father’s music inclination, Amit shares, “He rarely sings but is very fond of music. He is fun loving and we tease him a lot as his favorite performer till date is yesteryear’s actor Helen. ‘Bahut moody hai woh.’ On the same time, he is very rooted and disciplined. My mother is fan of Kishor (Kumar) and Mohd Rafi while father is enjoys songs of Mukesh and Mahendra Kapoor. We had large collection of cassettes which probably gave a base to my musical interest.”

Amit now plans to make Lucknow his base, “Mumbai has been my ‘karambhoomi’ and will remain so. But during this lockdown and staying with my parents I have realised what I was missing. Now, I will be frequently traveling to Mumbai but will be based in Lucknow and will try to spend at least 7-8 days with family every month. ‘Mujhen yeah rishte kismet se wapas mile hai isey main khona nahi chahta’ (I have got it back all relations by luck and I don’t want to lose it further). Now, I understand how much they missed me and I missed them…that way this has been the best realisation during this lockdown!”