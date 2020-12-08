Delhi-NCR choirs to usher in Christmas with e-concerts, rehearse carols online

If December is here then Yuletide spirit can’t be far. But, this year, the Grinch has come in the avatar of Covid-19, which is proving to be an obstacle to be choir groups in Delhi-NCR, not letting them congregate in large numbers for Christmas carol rehearsals. That, however, doesn’t mean that this could take away the Xmas cheer! Musicians and choirs have decided to share season’s greetings virtually. So, put on your winter finery and log in to watch and revel in these online Xmas delights.

Virtual video practice replaces live sessions

Community music groups from across the city are prepping to deliver a digital Christmas, and have been preparing for the same both online and offline. Figuring out the intricacies of conducting a live virtual concert, Mukul Singh from choir group of Youth For Christ, says, “We have been meeting in small groups, and practice on video calls as well. The musicians receive their notations via email. For Christmas, we are hoping to incorporate both new and old carols and even a skit, in the video session we’ve planned. We’ve prepared a few songs, in both Hindi and English, which we will soon release on our social media handles.”

Keeping tradition alive with safety in mind

The Capital City Minstrels is one of the oldest choirs in Delhi-NCR.

For 26 years, the choir group The Capital City Minstrels (CCM) has been enthralling people with their performances. Reem Khokhar, a group member, tells us how virtual collaboration is a deviation from their tradition of meeting every Wednesday to practice. “We have been doing that for many years now. But this year, since we have people of all ages in the choir, who need to be safe amid rising cases in the Capital, we haven’t met since March,” she says. The choir members are however keeping alive the tradition of celebrating Christmas season, and training under their conductor Amy Camp. “We are currently rehearsing popular Christmas songs like ‘Christmas is coming’, ‘Need a little Christmas’ and ‘Silent Night’ among others,” adds Khokhar.

E-carolling all the way to Christmas!

Music that engaged the young ones during the pandemic, will now be a source to usher in Xmas spirit.

“The biggest challenge is not knowing when we will be able to perform in front of a live audience again, but we’re trying to move forward,” says Aubrey Aloysius, from Gurugram-based Lorraine Music Academy, which used to perform flash mobs across Delhi-NCR in pre-Covid Christmas seasons. “In the pandemic, we have tried to keep students engaged with music, to help them cope with changing circumstances, and we have decided to organise a concert in our virtual auditorium that will glitter and vibrate with the Yuletide spirit and song,” adds Aloysius.

As part of this e-concert, more than a 100 youngsters from across the country will sing carols such as Joy To The World, We Wish You A Merry Christmas, Carol of the Bells, O Holy Night, and Jingle Bell Rock, in both traditional and modern styles. “Christmas isn’t complete without engaging with the community, and with e-carolling, we will ensure that the spirit of Christmas stays alive, even as we fight the pandemic, and hope for better days,” he adds.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter