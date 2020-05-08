Everyday feels like Mother’s Day amid the lockdown

They say every day should be Mother’s Day, as a mother’s role in shaping our lives is indubitable. As a sign of gratitude, children often take up household chores or cook a meal so that their mums can let their hair down on this day. But little did we know that this time around, this gesture would turn into a habit! With schools, colleges and workplaces shut in most cities due to the lockdown, mothers have a chance to teach their children and spouse a lesson or two in domestic partnership. And the excuse of not having the time to help out with chores won’t work anymore.

“Earlier, I used to avoid household work, saying I’m tired from all the stress at office. But now that I am home, my mother leaves no stone unturned in making me work. Unko toh lagta hai beta ghar pe hi toh baitha hua hai, chalo kaam karvate hai. The worst is when I am asked to buy groceries or walk our dog in the middle of my day. Even if I am in a meeting, my mum walks into my room to give me something new to do, saying, ‘Tu kaunsa Modiji se baat kar raha hai?’ Life has changed completely,” rues Faridabad resident Anirudh Dhillion.

And for Ritu Sharma, a resident of Noida, the lockdown is the best time to make her “lazy children” work. “I put my daughter in charge of sweeping and making dinner. My son takes care of mopping and helps his sister in making dinner. My husband does the laundry and cleans the bathroom, and I do the dishes and prepare lunch. It was a task for me to make my daughter work since she doesn’t like household chores, but she knew she doesn’t have any other choice,” Sharma shares.

But making her kids work comes at a price, quite literally! “I’ve promised them a shopping day out. I also reward them with their favourite dishes once in a while. Some motivation is needed,” she adds.

Household chores apart, mothers are also engaging their little ones in activities such as gardening. “Childhood is the best phase to learn new things. My 12-year-old son, Arav, has recently learnt to make omelette, toast, and lemonade. He also assists in gardening,” says Priyanka Singh, another Delhiite.

For pet parents, the schedule gets much tighter, as they have to keep their pets engaged throughout the day. Vinee Verma from Delhi says, “My husband has been of great help during this lockdown, which could never have happened otherwise. While I cook and wash utensils, he is in charge of sweeping, mopping, and washing clothes, and of course, taking care of our dog.”

And for Amanda Singh, doing a task wrong is seldom a way out of responsibilities. “My mother thinks she can do things the best way, but she makes me help anyway. And if I do anything wrong, she says I did it on purpose so that she won’t ask me again. But she asks me again, nonetheless,” she says, to which her mother, Rani Singh, adds, “Everyone should know how to do their own routine work instead of depending on others to do it.”

READ: Mother’s Day 2020: Ways to celebrate it virtually

Kamna Chhibber, clinical psychologist, feels that it is not just about making someone do a chore; it is more to do with creating a stronger sense of belonging and showing that you care. “A mother, if she is feeling fatigued, should be given a sense of confidence that there are a set of people she can depend on. Moreover, when it comes to children, this is a great way to teach them that every job, big or small, is important,” she adds.

For instance Sonal Narang, a Delhi-based homemaker, feels delegating duties is her way of taking a break. “There are days my children don’t feel like working, but I have such days, too. Nowadays, I have chosen not to take all the burden upon myself, so I sit back and relax. I am observing that my children automatically get involved in household duties when I choose to take the day off. It’s making them more responsible,” she says.

Interact with the author at @srinidhi_gk