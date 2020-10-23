Navratri 2020: Add flavour to festivities with these vrat-special recipes

A quintessential Navratri thali comprises dishes made of kuttu ka atta, sabudana, potato, etc. that are seasoned with sendha namak. (HT Photo)

You know Navratri’s here when you dream of a plate of piping hot momos while you savour sabudana khichdi! And, you’re not alone. An important part of this nine-day festival is the consumption of sattvik food, or, in other words, food that is made without onion and garlic, among other ingredients.

During Navratri, in most households across India, devotees observe a fast on all nine days while paying obeisance to the deity. Food consumed as part of this fast includes items made of ingredients such as sabudana, tapioca, buckwheat or kuttu ka atta, sweet potato, and so on. Also, salt is replaced by sendha namak or rock salt, during this period.

However, if you’re one of those looking for dishes other than what makes a part of the quintessential #vratkakhana, here are some lip-smacking recipes for you to feast on even as you fast.

Arbi Kofte with Lemon Mint Yogurt Dip

(Recipe by chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients: 500g colocasia (arbi), 8tbsp kuttu ka atta/Rajgira atta, 1tsp cumin seeds (jeera), 3 green chillies (finely chopped), ½ inch ginger (finely chopped), black salt/kala namak to taste (optional), sendha namak/rock salt as per taste, oil to shallow fry

For the dip: ½ cup hung curd, 1tsp lemon juice, 10 mint leaves (chopped), 1tsp sugar, salt (to taste)

Method: Pressure cook the arbi for around four-five whistles, till they are soft. Cool slightly, peel and mash them. Combine this with jeera, green chilies, ginger, sendha namak and black salt. Add kuttu ka atta/ Rajgira atta and mix well. With greased hands, divide the mixture into equal portions and roll them into cylindrical koftas. Heat a little oil in a grill pan and shallow fry the kofte from both sides.

For the dip, combine hung curd, lemon juice, mint leaves, salt and mix well. Serve kofte hot with the lemon mint dip.

Navratra Aloo Tikki

(Recipe by chef Rubal Pupneja, Samrat Hotel)

Ingredients: 200g potato (boiled and mashed), ½ tsp chopped green chillies, ½ tsp chopped ginger, 3tbsp kuttu ka atta (for binding), ½ tsp chopped coriander, sendha namak (to taste), oil to fry

Method: In a bowl, take mashed potatoes and to this, add chopped ginger, green chillies, seasoning, kuttu ka atta and mix well. Divide the mixture into equal balls and shape in the form of tikkis.

In a kadai, heat some oil and deep fry this tikkis till they turn golden-brown. Take the tikkis in a plate and top with green chutney, saunth (tamarind chutney) and some beaten yogurt. Garnish with chopped coriander, beetroot juliennes and pomegranate, and serve.

Vrat vali Paneer Makhani

(Recipe by chef Guntas Sethi Bhasin)

Ingredients: 250g paneer (cut into cubes), 3 medium-sized tomatoes (chopped), 1tbsp ginger paste, 1½ tsp oil, 1 inch cinnamon stick, 2 cloves, 2 black elaichi, 1tsp cumin seeds, 4-5 red Kashmiri red mirchi, 5-6 peppercorns, butter, 10 cashew nuts, sendha namak to taste

Method: Heat oil in a pan on medium heat, and once hot, add cinnamon stick, cloves, black elaichi, peppercorns , jeera , Kashmiri red mirchi and saute for a few seconds. Then, add ginger paste and sauté for two-three minutes. Next, add in the chopped tomatoes, cashews and sauté. Add 1tsp of butter, cover the pan and cook on medium heat. After 15 minutes, remove the pan from heat, let the mixture cool down and then transfer to a blender. Grind the masala to a smooth paste and strain it.

To the same pan, add 1tbsp butter and the masala mix. Cook for three-four minutes on medium heat. Add sendha namak as per taste, some chilli, fresh cream and mix. Add in the paneer cubes and cook for two-three minutes on medium heat. Garnish with crushed kasuri methi, cream and serve hot with some kuttu ki poori/roti.

Sweet Potato Peda

(Recipe by chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients: 4 large sweet potatoes, 1½ cups milk, 5tsp sugar, ½ cup mawa (crumbled), 2tbsp ghee, ½ tsp cardamom powder, 1tbsp chopped cashew nuts, 1tbsp chopped almonds

Method: Pressure cook sweet potatoes for up to two whistles. Remove, peel and cut them into cubes. Heat ghee in a large pan, add sweet potato cubes and sauté for five to seven minutes. Then, add milk and sugar, and cook till all the milk has been absorbed. Add mawa and cook for few more minutes. Next, add cardamom powder, chopped nuts and mix well.

Remove from heat and let it cool. Divide into equal portions and shape like pedas. Serve garnished with chopped nuts and rose petals.

Sabudana Kheer

(Recipe by chef Arvind Rai, The Ashok Hotel)

Ingredients: 1 cup sabudana, 1½ cups sugar, 1 litre milk, 4 cardamom pods, a few saffron flakes

Method: Soak the sabudana in water for 15-20 minutes. Boil milk and to it, add the sugar and cardamom pods. Next, add in the sabudana after draining excess water. Add 1 cup of water and stir. Boil until the sabudana becomes swollen and translucent. Take it in a bowl, garnish with soaked saffron threads and serve hot.

