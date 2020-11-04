Responsible celebrations look to be the ‘new normal’ this Diwali

Festivals have not been the same this year. Now, with Diwali around the corner, Mumbaikars are gearing up for the festival of lights, but a little differently. Usually, it is all about bursting crackers day in, day out. However, this year, some of them have decided to be responsible enough towards the environment and their surroundings.

Siddhanth Unnikrishnan, a student, says that this year, it is all about staying safe and celebrating with family. “Personally, for me, the true essence of the festival is not about bursting crackers. And this year, thanks to the pandemic, hopefully we have all realised how important our family is. This year, I have decided to let go of all the usual celebration ways and just celebrate the joy of this festival by lighting lamps and spending some quality time with family at home,” he shares.

Agreeing with the concept of celebrating Diwali at home, Apurva Shetty, an IT employee, believes that her spirit of celebrations and preparations have not gone down because of the pandemic. “We need to be responsible citizens and celebrate responsibly. Especially during these challenging times. The pandemic surely changed the way we socialise and celebrate these occasions, but nothing can take away the sheer joy in preparing all the yummy food with your family,” she says.

However, there are some of us who find this situation perfect to spread awareness about air pollution, and Dr Pooja Shetty, is one of them. “The air quality has improved in the city during the lockdown days. It surely taught us that if we are responsible enough, we can still revive and get the best of our climate and environment. I hope, we as Mumbaikars, will be more responsible this year and will help restore our city’s environment to its best condition,” she ends.