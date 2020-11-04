Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Celebrations / Responsible celebrations look to be the ‘new normal’ this Diwali

Responsible celebrations look to be the ‘new normal’ this Diwali

Mumbaikars gear up for a safe, healthy and responsible Diwali this year

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 15:36 IST

By Nishad Neelambaran, HT Mumbai

Diwali is all about staying safe and celebrating with family says Mumbaikars (Photo: Shutterstock; For representational purposes only)

Festivals have not been the same this year. Now, with Diwali around the corner, Mumbaikars are gearing up for the festival of lights, but a little differently. Usually, it is all about bursting crackers day in, day out. However, this year, some of them have decided to be responsible enough towards the environment and their surroundings.

Siddhanth Unnikrishnan, a student, says that this year, it is all about staying safe and celebrating with family. “Personally, for me, the true essence of the festival is not about bursting crackers. And this year, thanks to the pandemic, hopefully we have all realised how important our family is. This year, I have decided to let go of all the usual celebration ways and just celebrate the joy of this festival by lighting lamps and spending some quality time with family at home,” he shares.

Agreeing with the concept of celebrating Diwali at home, Apurva Shetty, an IT employee, believes that her spirit of celebrations and preparations have not gone down because of the pandemic. “We need to be responsible citizens and celebrate responsibly. Especially during these challenging times. The pandemic surely changed the way we socialise and celebrate these occasions, but nothing can take away the sheer joy in preparing all the yummy food with your family,” she says.

However, there are some of us who find this situation perfect to spread awareness about air pollution, and Dr Pooja Shetty, is one of them. “The air quality has improved in the city during the lockdown days. It surely taught us that if we are responsible enough, we can still revive and get the best of our climate and environment. I hope, we as Mumbaikars, will be more responsible this year and will help restore our city’s environment to its best condition,” she ends.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Nov 04, 2020 15:48 IST
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 04, 2020 15:14 IST
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Nov 04, 2020 15:12 IST
LIVE: Highest number of new Covid-19 cases and recoveries from Kerala
Nov 04, 2020 14:48 IST

latest news

Doctor allegedly kidnapped over extortion plaint against former deputy sarpanch
Nov 04, 2020 16:48 IST
Bineesh Kodiyeri’s residence, many locations in Kerala raided in drug case
Nov 04, 2020 16:43 IST
‘Mask apna apna’: Assam Police’s tweet reminding people to wear masks wins Twitter
Nov 04, 2020 16:42 IST
Uttarakhand forms panel to look into problems faced by nomadic Van Gujjars
Nov 04, 2020 16:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.