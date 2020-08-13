Schools gear up for virtual celebrations, this Independence Day

Independence Day celebrations at school often mean a beautifully decorated campus in ribbons and balloons of the national flag’s colours, students proudly singing the anthem and looking forward to present some amazing dance and song performances. But this year, Covid-19 has shut schools indefinitely and added a twist to the 74th Independence Day celebrations. The fervour remains, but most educational institutions are opting for a virtual route.

At Ryan International School, Greater Noida, for instance, the patriotism will now find a digital expression. Talking about this year’s celebrations, principal Sudha Singh says, “We will have a flag hoisting with the staff in school, but there will be a simultaneous proper programme with students participating virtually. Students will present a medley of patriotic songs, while there will also be performance by a band, dances and speeches, all done online.”

Channelising the creativity of students through an online exhibition and quizzes is going be the key part of I-Day celebrations at KR Mangalam World School in Delhi’s Vaishali area. Yashika Bhardwaj, principal of the school, tells us, “We have a virtual art exhibition that will be inaugurated on August 14. We have many virtual competitions such as quizzes etc based on the independence struggle. Students will be divided into teams and we will use different online tools to ensure their smooth participation.” Elaborating on the virtual painting competition planned for the occasion, she adds, “The key event of the day of course is the art exhibition because the entire school family, including parents of the students as well as students themselves, can have their paintings exhibited virtually.”

Things aren’t very different at Kothari International School, Noida, where the flag hoisting ceremony will be relayed live on the school’s social media page. “We are doing this year’s celebration virtually. There will be a live relay of the flag hoisting, which will be done within the school premises in the presence of a very limited gathering. In the run-up to the Independence week, we hosted debates and other competitions virtually and children learned a lot through it,” shares principal Manju Gupta.

So, pandemic-induced lockdown or not, Independence Day will be celebrated, the ‘new normal’ way.

