0001 goes for ₹8 lakh in auction of vanity vehicle numbers in Chandigarh

The vehicle registration number 0001 received the highest bid of ₹8 lakh, against the reserve price of ₹50,000, in the e-auction of vanity numbers of the CH01CC series conducted by the Registration and Licensing Authority, Chandigarh, on Monday.

The auction, which also included leftover numbers of previous series, fetched the department ₹71.32 lakh. As many as 266 people participated in it.

This highest bid came from Satish Kumar Fogaat, a political activist associated with Jannayak Janta Party in Haryana and the director of a private school, who got the vanity number for his Toyota Fortuner SUV.

So far, the highest bid for 0001 came in 2012, when a resident of Sector 44 bought it (CH01AP series) for ₹26.05 lakh for his S-class Mercedes Benz. Last year, CH01BZ-0001 went for ₹15.35 lakh.

In the Monday auction, CH01CC-0009 fetched the second highest bid of ₹2.5 lakh while 0007 went for ₹2.29 lakh, both having reserve price of ₹30,000. The number 0005 was sold for ₹1.7 lakh, 0006 for ₹1.68 lakh, 0002 for ₹1.64 lakh, 0003 for ₹1.55 lakh and 0008 for ₹1.4 lakh. Meanwhile, 0004 fetched only ₹57,000.