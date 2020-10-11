1,158 fresh infections, 10 deaths in Haryana

The number of active cases in Haryana, as on Saturday, is 10, 677. (AP)

Haryana reported 1,158 Covid-19 infections and 10 deaths on Saturday. The fresh cases pushed the cumulative number of infections to 1, 41,090.

A medical bulletin said that 1, 301 infected persons recovered on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1, 28, 841. The number of active cases was 10, 677. The recovery rate was 91.32 % and the case fatality rate stood at 1.11%.

Among the 10 patients who died on Saturday, three were from Fatehabad, two each from Ambala and Yamunanagar and one each from Faridabad, Gurugram and Hisar.

The medical bulletin said there were 265 critically ill patients, including 35 on ventilator support.

Three districts Gurugram (264), Faridabad (149) and Hisar (112) reported more than 100 cases whereas substantial numbers were reported from Rewari (87), Sonepat (70), Panchkula (64) and Rohtak (60).