Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 1,204 govt schools get 100% result in PSEB Class 12 exams

1,204 govt schools get 100% result in PSEB Class 12 exams

Over 63% government senior secondary schools have achieved 100% pass percentage in the Class 12 examinations in Punjab.Of total 1,903 government senior secondary schools in...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Over 63% government senior secondary schools have achieved 100% pass percentage in the Class 12 examinations in Punjab.

Of total 1,903 government senior secondary schools in state, all students of 1,204 schools have passed their Class 12 examinations. According to official information, of these schools, 111 are in Jalandhar district, 108 in Ludhiana, 92 in Bathinda, 78 in Hoshiarpur, 72 each in Amritsar and Gurdaspur, 70 in Sangrur, and 57 in Muktsar.

Similarly, eight of the 10 meritorious schools had 100% pass percentage. The remaining two schools in Ferozepur and SAS Nagar achieved 99.4% and 99.78% pass percentage, respectively. An official spokesperson attributed the results to the ‘Sikhiya Sudhar Muhim’ carried out by the department in last three years. The results were announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday.

66 GOVT SCHOOLS GET AWARD



The school education department has given the best school award to 66 government middle, high, and senior secondary schools in state. The award were given to three schools in each district. It includes Rs 90,909 to each middle school, Rs 1.36 lakh to high school, and Rs 2.27 lakh to senior secondary school.



AMBASSADORS OF HOPE WINNERS

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Thursday announced the winners of online competition ‘Ambassadors of Hope’ for Pathankot district. Aarit Kumar, of Class 5 at Christ the King Convent School, was declared first. Yatee, of Class 8 at St Joseph Convent School, stood second; and Bharti, of Class 11 at Government Senior Secondary School Badhani, got the third prize. “Winners of remaining 21 districts will be declared in a phased manner,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gender inequality increases in media during pandemic
Jul 23, 2020 21:13 IST
Immune system treatment to reduce stress can prevent cancer metastases
Jul 23, 2020 21:04 IST
Forest officer in MP transferred after complaint against BJP lawmaker
Jul 23, 2020 21:03 IST
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
Jul 23, 2020 21:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.