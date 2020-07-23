1,204 govt schools get 100% result in PSEB Class 12 exams

Over 63% government senior secondary schools have achieved 100% pass percentage in the Class 12 examinations in Punjab.

Of total 1,903 government senior secondary schools in state, all students of 1,204 schools have passed their Class 12 examinations. According to official information, of these schools, 111 are in Jalandhar district, 108 in Ludhiana, 92 in Bathinda, 78 in Hoshiarpur, 72 each in Amritsar and Gurdaspur, 70 in Sangrur, and 57 in Muktsar.

Similarly, eight of the 10 meritorious schools had 100% pass percentage. The remaining two schools in Ferozepur and SAS Nagar achieved 99.4% and 99.78% pass percentage, respectively. An official spokesperson attributed the results to the ‘Sikhiya Sudhar Muhim’ carried out by the department in last three years. The results were announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday.

66 GOVT SCHOOLS GET AWARD

The school education department has given the best school award to 66 government middle, high, and senior secondary schools in state. The award were given to three schools in each district. It includes Rs 90,909 to each middle school, Rs 1.36 lakh to high school, and Rs 2.27 lakh to senior secondary school.

AMBASSADORS OF HOPE WINNERS

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Thursday announced the winners of online competition ‘Ambassadors of Hope’ for Pathankot district. Aarit Kumar, of Class 5 at Christ the King Convent School, was declared first. Yatee, of Class 8 at St Joseph Convent School, stood second; and Bharti, of Class 11 at Government Senior Secondary School Badhani, got the third prize. “Winners of remaining 21 districts will be declared in a phased manner,” he said.