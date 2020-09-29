Sections
1,500 centres to be set up to provide equipment to Haryana farmers

Allocations will be done on priority basis in red and yellow/orange zones, identified by the department on the basis of incidences of crop residue burning last year.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 02:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana government will set up 1, 500 Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), which will provide crop residue management equipment to farmers.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Sanjeev Kaushal said a target to establish 820 CHCs had been set earlier. However, keeping in view the demand from farmers, 680 more such centres will be set up. He said preference will be given to small and marginal farmers to ensure that they are able to access agricultural machinery easily and participate in the statewide campaign against stubble burning. Allocations will be done on priority basis in red and yellow/orange zones, identified by the department on the basis of incidences of crop residue burning last year.

Last year also, the state government had established 1,685 CHCs against the target of 1,300 CHCs. Kaushal said last year the state government had achieved more than 95% of the target set by the Central government for distribution of crop residue management equipment under the scheme ‘Promotion of Agricultural Mechanisation for In-Situ Management of Crop’.

This year, the state government has decided to provide financial assistance, to the tune of ₹155 crore, to all 11,311 individual farmers who have applied for agricultural implements under the scheme. The agriculture department would provide 454 balers, 5,820 super seeders, 5,418 zero till seed drills, 2,918 choppers/mulchers, 260 happy seeders, 389 straw management systems, 64 rotary slashers/shrub masters, 454 reversible mould ploughs and 288 reapers to the beneficiaries.

