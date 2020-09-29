Sections
1,600 students of classes 9 to 12 attend school in Chandigarh

The average attendance in the first week of reopening of schools was 900, which later dropped to just above 500

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The government schools of the city on Monday were abuzz with activity as around 1,600 students of classes 9 to 12 attended school, the UT education department said.

This comes after a week of reopening of schools for academic consultation for classes above 9. The average attendance in the first week was 900, which later dropped to just above 500.

However, after the education department issued instructions to all government schools to maintain uniformity in timings, the numbers are encouraging.

As per fresh instructions, two sessions were held on Monday—9am to 11.30am for board classes 10 and 12, and 12 noon to 2.30pm for classes 9 and 11. Meanwhile, 50% of the teaching staff were called in.

Director school education Rubinderjeet Singh Brar said, “Our aim is to provide academic consultations to needy students who can attend school with the consent of their parents.”

