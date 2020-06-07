1.75km PGIMER-Sarangpur flyover project in the works in Chandigarh

Sections
The geo-technical study for the ₹90 crore project has started

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The geo-technical study for the construction of a flyover from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to Sarangpur has started.

The technical consultant — General Highways and Infracon Pvt Ltd — appointed by the UT administration last week has been asked to submit the detailed project report within 30 days.

According to initial plans prepared by the UT engineering department, the project to be constructed at a cost around ₹90 crore will comprise of 1.75km road with 1.3km elevated stretch.

It will start from near the PGIMER and will end near the Botanical Garden, Sarangpur, after crossing over Khudda Jassu and Khudda Lahora villages. The planned total width of the flyover is around 19.1 metres, and the carriageway width will be 17.5 metres.



“The administration has planned to provide a four-lane elevated highway in Khudda Lahora village in order to provide hassle-free movement of traffic from the PGIMER side (Madhya Marg) towards Sarangpur, Kurali and Baddi,” said a senior UT official privy to the development.

After the consultant’s report, the cost, plans and drawings of the proposed road will be finalised by the administration. The project plans will also need to be approved by the heritage committee and require environmental clearance, said the official, who did not wish to be named.

