1 booked for billing ₹20K loan instalments to Ludhiana woman’s account

The complainant was being billed for a loan of ₹20, 335 for purchasing an inverter, although she had applied for no such loan.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

(Representative Image )

After 10 months of investigation, a repeat offender was booked for billing a loan availed by him to an unsuspecting woman’s account here on Friday.

The accused, Kabir Rai of Ambedkar Nagar, a habitual offender, is already facing trial in several similar cases.

In December 2019, the complainant, Karamjit Kaur, was shocked to find that she was being charged a monthly instalment of ₹2,741 against a loan that she had never availed. The sum was being automatically withdrawn from her account. Kaur had previously purchased an air-conditioner in instalments but had already paid her dues. She lodged a complaint with the financial organisation but she was again asked to pay the instalment in January , 2020. On following up the matter, she came to know that she was being billed for a loan of ₹20, 335 for purchasing an inverter, although she had applied for no such loan.

On February 5, Kaur lodged a police complaint. Division Number 3 station house officer inspector Satish Kumar said the inverter had been purchased from a shop near Samrala Chowk. The shop’s owner revealed Rai as the culprit.

A case was registered against him under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information And Technology Act.

The accused is already facing a trial in three such cases lodged against him in Dugri, Shimlapuri and Salem Tabri police stations.

