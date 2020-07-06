Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 10 CHB allottees win Rs 1,000 each in computerised draw

10 CHB allottees win Rs 1,000 each in computerised draw

Among the winners, the lowest deposited online payment was Rs 118 and the highest was Rs 19,699

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

To encourage online payments, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday held a computerised draw and gave a reward of Rs 1,000 each to 10 allottees for making online payment, irrespective of the amount paid by them.

The draw was held under the supervision of Prem Kaushik, board member, and Jagjit Singh, joint secretary (housing).

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said a total of 10 winners got a reward of Rs 1,000 each. Among the winners, the lowest deposited online payment was Rs 118 and the highest was Rs 19,699, he added.

Out of the 10 winners, six had deposited an amount less than the prize money. Garg said that the prize money would be credited in the bank accounts of the winners in the next few days.



The CHB had recently introduced an online payment facility on its website: www.chbonline.in.

