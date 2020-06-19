10 deaths, 525 fresh infections in Haryana

Ten people suffering from coronavirus died in Haryana on Friday, taking the state’s toll to 144.

Among the dead, five were from Faridabad district, three from Gurugram and one each from Sonepat and Bhiwani.

According to a medical bulletin, 525 fresh cases were reported from 21 districts on Friday, pushing the the cumulative number of infections to 9,743. The number of Covid-19 active cases was 4,710.

The bulletin said 333 patients recovered from the contagion on Friday. With them, the number of those cured of corona reached 4,889. There were 63 critically ill patients hospitalised at 10 medical facilities across the state.

About 65% of the fresh cases reported on Friday came from three NCR districts of Faridabad (161), Gurugram (145) and Sonepat (36). These districts also accounted for 71% of the total active cases.

Of the 144 deaths due to Covid-19, 55 were reported from Gurugram, 51 from Faridabad and 10 from Sonepat.

Among the other districts, Mahendergarh reported 32 cases followed by Ambala (26), Rohtak (20), Bhiwani (18), Palwal (17), Panchkula (13), Nuh (12), Karnal and Hisar (6 each), Panipat, Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar (7 each), Kurukshetra (3), Rewari, Kaithal, Sirsa and Fatehabad (2 each) and Jind (1).

Though the bulletin mentioned that no new case emerged in Yamunanagar, local authorities said 14 people tested positive for the virus.

Similarly, nine people, including five relatives of a judge, were found infected in Hisar, civil surgeon Ratna Bharti said.

Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said 72 people were found Covid positive in the district on Friday.