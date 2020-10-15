Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / 10-ft python captured near Chandigarh’s Lake Club

10-ft python captured near Chandigarh’s Lake Club

The reptile was released in Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, it approximately weighed 40-50kg

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Forest department officials with the python that was caught near the Lake Club in Chandigarh on Wednesday (HT Photo )

UT forest department officials captured a 10-feet-long python near the Lake Club on Wednesday evening and released it in the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary.

UT deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Abdul Qayum said, “A python was spotted near the Lake Club near around 4pm. A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and rescued it. The python approximately weighed 40-50kg and it took three people to lift the reptile.”

The python was native to the region and was non-poisonous. Local area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said, “Snakes are a common sight in this area. During the lockdown itself, two snakes around 8-9 feet long have been rescued. Now, locals remain vigilant, especially during the night.”

Qayum said, “Snakes are venturing out of their burrows these days in search of water. They will go into hibernation in winter. A joint task force of forest officials has been formed to rescue snakes as fast as possible so that they are not harmed.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Oct 14, 2020 22:25 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Oct 15, 2020 00:16 IST
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Oct 14, 2020 18:36 IST

latest news

MLAs, SDMs celebrate birth of girls in Jalandhar by visiting their houses with cakes
Oct 15, 2020 01:34 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi’s extortion racket in Chandigarh: Seven booked, three land in police net
Oct 15, 2020 01:36 IST
Woman places ring on dog’s nose for photo, it doesn’t go as planned. Watch
Oct 15, 2020 01:28 IST
Farm laws: 70-year-old dies during BJP tractor rally, BKU’s Ambala chief among 7 booked
Oct 15, 2020 01:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.