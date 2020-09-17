Sections
10 held for gambling in Ludhiana, ₹1 lakh recovered

Were betting on card games at a house in Preet Nagar

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The anti-smuggling cell arrested ten men on Wednesday for gambling from at a house in Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri, and disobeying state directives on ban on gathering of five or more people in one place. Police recovered Rs 1.01 lakh from their possession. Four of their accomplices managed to escape.

The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar alias Teetu of Preet Nagar, Amit Kumar of Gobind Nagar, Ajaypal Singh alias Babbal of Sahibzada Fateh Singh Nagar, Mohit Kumar of Daba colony, Beas Shah of Itta Wala chowk, Mandeep Singh alias Aman of Kot Mangal Singh, Surinder Singh alias Babbu of Preet Nagar, Sunil Kumar of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar of Barota road, Amarjit Singh alias Nikku of Mohalla Azad Nagar and Ashpal alias Tinku of Daba colony.

The accused who are yet to be arrested are Jajji, Bhawar, Kala and Jagga.

Sub-inspector Yahpal Sharma, in-charge at anti-smuggling cell, said that the police have arrested the accused following a tip-off who were at Anil Kumar’s house setting bets on card games.

A case has been registered under Sections 13-A, 3 and 67 of Gambling Act at Shimlapuri police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the remaining accused.

