10 test positive for Covid-19 in Jhajjar

Ten people tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Thursday, taking the district’s count to 18.

Nine patients are vegetable vendors at Bahadurgarh mandi, while one patient is the wife of an infected pharmacist, who worked at a hospital in Delhi, said Jhajjar civil surgeon Randeep Punia.

The infected vendors frequented Delhi’s Azadpur mandi to collect vegetables, authorities suspect they contracted the infection there. Their samples were collected three days ago.

“The 10 patients have been admitted to the isolation ward at PGIMS, Rohtak,” Punia said.