100 cases in four days as Chandigarh Covid-19 count hits 800 mark

Chandigarh Police checking vehicles entering the city from other states at the Zirakpur border on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

It took Chandigarh just four days to add 100 cases to its tally that hit 800 with Thursday’s 20 fresh cases.

In the tricity, Chandigarh has reported the highest number of cases while it has conducted the least number of tests as compared to neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula.

At 6.7%, UT’s test positivity rate — a ratio of positives among those tested — is the highest in the tricity vis-a-vis Mohali’s 3.4 % and Panchkula’s 2.27%.

Mohali has recorded 13 deaths of the 643 positive cases which accounts for the highest case fatality rate of 2.02%, followed by Chandigarh with the same number of deaths out of 800 confirmed cases. Panchkula, officially, has recorded no death due to Covid-19 so far.

With more cases coming to the fore and less people being discharged, Chandigarh’s recovery rate, which it till recently topped the among UTs and states at 88%, has dropped to 66% since the onset of July.

Meanwhile, 20 fresh cases in UT were recorded from 12 areas of the city of which 15 are contacts of the previous cases.

A secretary deputed with a Punjab and Haryana high court judge tested positive for Covid 19 on Thursday. He resides in Zirakpur while he was tested in Panchkula.

The court in a statement said: “Secretary in the court of Justice Alka Sarin has tested positive for Covid 19. The health authorities are tracing all contacts, besides making arrangements for their testing and quarantine.”

Among the cases detected on Thursday, five are the family members of an already positive case from Bapu Dham colony. Three family members of a Covid patient from Ramdarbar were also found infected.

One case each has been reported from Sectors 21, 38, 40 42, 61, besides Mauli Jagran and Dhanas, while two cases were reported from Manimajra and three from Sector 32.

One death, 33 fresh cases in Mohali

A 52-year-old man from Sector 66 in Mohali died of Covid-19 on Thursday, thus becoming the 13th fatality related to the disease in district. Besides, Mohali on Monday witnessed 33 fresh cases, taking the count to 643 in the district.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the patient was suffering from blood sugar and died during treatment at Indus hospital in Mohali. He has been cremated as per the protocol, he added.

RTA office sealed in Mohali

With an employee of Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Mohali, testing positive for Covid-19, the authorities sealed the office at district administrative complex in Sector 76. The civil surgeon said the samples of all employees will be taken for testing. The district recorded 33 cases on Thursday and the patients have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. Also, 20 patients were discharged on Thursday bringing down the number of active patients to 231. The district has recorded 643 patients till date, of which 399 have recovered and 13 died.

Police sealing the RTA office in Mohali on Thursday. ( Gurminder Singh/HT )

12 infections in Panchkula

Twelve new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Panchkula district on Thursday, taking the toll to 369.

The new cases include a 30-year-old from Sector 25, a 33-year-old man from Saketari, a 35-year-old man from sector 7, a 37-year-old woman from Sector 21, a 24-year-old woman from Sector 20, a 24-year-old man from Sector 20. Rest six cases are from Pinjore. One person is untraced.

Out of 369, 222 case are active and 147 have cured.