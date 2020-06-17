100 isolation coaches sent to Delhi by Ambala railway division

Sections
The coaches are equipped with facilities to be used as a medical ward.

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

An isolation coach for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. (HT PHOTO)

The Ambala railway division has sent nearly 100 isolation coaches to Delhi, amid surging cases of Covid-19 in the Capital, leading to shortage of beds in hospitals.

Sharing details, divisional railway manager of Ambala division, GM Singh said, “We have sent nearly 100 such coaches in the last the few days on the demand of Delhi authorities. These coaches were sent from the Jagadhari workshop. We have nearly 100 more coaches scattered at Ambala and Jagadhari, and more are getting ready at some stations over the division. More such coaches will be sent to Delhi if they demand.”

The coaches are expected to be stationed at Anand Vihar Terminal in East Delhi for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. They have been lying unused since April and modified to be used in case of emergency. They are equipped with facilities to be used as a medical ward.

In these coaches, the middle berth of each ward has been removed and the lower portion of the compartment is plugged with plyboards.



Four available toilets have been converted into two bathrooms with hand shower, buckets and mugs in each.

Each ward has been provided bottle holders, electric points for medical instruments and air curtains. There is a provision of 415 volts of external power supply as well.

