Home / Chandigarh / 100 years of SAD discussed during webinar at Panjab University

Experts spoke about the challenges being faced by the party

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative image/HT)

Panjab University’s Institute of Social Science Education and Research (ISSER) on Monday organised a webinar on 100 years of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Speaking about challenges being faced by the political party, Amarjit Singh Narang, former registrar and retired professor of political science at IGNOU, New Delhi, said, “The party has failed to address farmers’ issues, despite claiming to be a party for farmers. Federalisation of polity and BJP emerging as the dominant party has allowed SAD to shed its anti-Centre politics and share power at the Centre,” he said.

Ashutosh Kumar, chairperson of political science department, PU, said, “SAD, as a ‘Panthic party’, was formed by a religious congregation to serve religious and political interests of Sikhs. But, given territorial and demographic changes in Punjab at the time of Partition and after, the party found itself trapped at the crossroads of region and religion. As a result, it transitioned from pursuing the politics of ‘representation’ in colonial Punjab to the pursuit of ‘a territorial homeland’ for the Sikh minority in post-Partition India.”

