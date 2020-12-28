Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 101gm heroin recovered from Punjab youth

101gm heroin recovered from Punjab youth

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana Police have seized 101gm heroin from a Punjab resident in Fatehabad district of Haryana.

A police spokesperson said that the arrested accused was identified as Amandeep alias Aman, of Punjab’s Ludhiana. Preliminary probe revealed that the accused had bought the seized drug from Hisar for sale in Punjab.

The spokesperson added that during patrolling, police spotted the youth. During search, the contraband was recovered from his possession.

“The accused confessed that he had bought the heroin from his friend in Piranwali, Hisar, for sale in Punjab,” the spokesperson said. Police have registered a case against the supplier under the NDPS Act.

