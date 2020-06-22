Sections
11 deaths, 412 fresh cases in Haryana

Faridabad Tops List 137 people found infected, four died in the NCR district

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Eleven patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) succumbed to the infection on Sunday in Haryana even as the virus infected 412 people of 18 districts in the past 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

While 160 people have died of the Covid-19 in the state so far, the tally of coronavirus cases has reached 10,635 (7,271 males, 3,363 females and one transgender).

On Sunday, Five patients lost their battle to the virus in Gurugram, four patients succumbed in Faridabad and one each died in Palwal and Panipat districts.

As per the health bulletin, Faridabad recorded the maximum (137) fresh cases of Covid-19, followed by Gurugram (120) and Sonepat (40).



Among other districts where new infections were detected included Bhiwani (24), Hisar (17), Panipat (16), Nuh and Rohtak (6 each), Jhajjar (5), Ambala, Karnal and Palwal (4 each), Jind (3), Kurukshetra and Kaithal (2 each), and Sirsa and Fatehabad (1 each).

While there were 4,918 active cases in the state, 429 patients were discharged on Sunday from 12 different districts. 211 patients walked out of hospital in Faridabad, 116 in Gurugram and 32 in Sonepat. At least 5,557 patients have so far recovered, the bulletin stated.

There were 67 patients in critical condition— 46 on oxygen support and 21 on the ventilators.

Meanwhile, samples a 62-year-old woman of Rewari, who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday at a private hospital, were tested positive for Covid-19, health officials said.

The Sonepat administration put the number of fresh cases at 53 against 40 mentioned in the bulletin. Seven members of a family, including three children aged 1, 3 and 7, from Rai area were among the patients.

Panipat district witnessed sixth death as a 41-year-old woman suffering from thyroid succumbed to the infection.

In Karnal, four people were tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the number of those infected to 221 in the district.

