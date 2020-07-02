11 deaths, 568 new cases 520 recoveries in Haryana

Haryana on Thursday reported 11 more coronavirus deaths and recording a spike of 568 cases, taking the number of infections to 15,509. The death toll climbed to 251.

Four fatalities were reported from Gurugram, three from Faridabad, two from Karnal and one each from Hisar and Rohtak.

As per a medical bulletin, 568 fresh Covid-19 cases and 520 recoveries were reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of positive cases thus stood at 15,509 with 11,019 patients getting cured. There were 4,239 active cases on Thursday.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said the recovery rate has crossed 71%. “The number of cured patients in the last seven days stands at 2,774 as compared to 2,110 positive cases,’’ he said.

On Thursday, Sonepat reported the highest number of 131 fresh cases followed by Faridabad (130), Gurugram (106), Jhajjar (35), Karnal (34), Rohtak (31), Rewari and Hisar (18 each), Ambala (16), Mahendragarh (10), Panchkula and Nuh (7 each), Panipat (6), Kurukshetra and Palwal (4 each), Charkhi Dadri and Fatehabad (3 each), Jind and Yamunanagar (2 each) and Sirsa (1). No fresh cases were reported from Bhiwani and Kaithal.