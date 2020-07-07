11 more lives lost in Haryana, patient tally reaches 17,504

Eleven people lost their lives to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday in Haryana with four patients succumbing to the disease in Rohtak, while Nuh reported its first fatality, pushing the state’s death toll to 276, said the health department.

As many as 499 fresh cases were also detected in the past 24 hours, which took the patient tally to 17,504.

While three patients died in Faridabad, one death was registered in Gurugram and two in Sonepat.

Since the Covid outbreak, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Rohtak have been the worst-hit NCR districts accounting for about 83% of the fatalities.

Gurugram has seen 101 deaths, followed by Faridabad (95), Sonepat (20) and Rohtak (12).

As the state is increasing testing, 8,694 samples were taken on Monday. Of the 17,504 corona patients, 11,757 are men, 5,745 women and two transgenders.

While 13,335 patients have been discharged, there are 3,893 active cases. As many as 391 patients recovered on Monday in the state, including Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha.

The recovery rate on Monday further rose to 76.18%, while the tests per million increased to 12,460. The doubling rate in Haryana is now 19 days.

As per the bulletin, new infections were recorded in 15 districts with maximum 123 in Faridabad.

Gurugram saw 109 fresh cases, Sonepat 82, Rohtak 104, Ambala 4, Palwal 12, Karnal 16, Jhajjar 8, Nuh 13, Panipat 2, Panchkula 3, Sirsa 7, Yamunanagar 5, Kaithal 9 and Fatehabad 2.

Hisar mayor tests +ve

Hisar mayor Gautam Sardana tested positive for the virus on Monday, officials said.

He had undergone a test after Hisar MP Brijendra Singh was found infected.

Meanwhile, the Kurukshetra administration said 17 people were found infected with Covid-19 in the district on Monday. Similarly, authorities in Panipat said 21 corona cases were detected in the district, though the health bulletin mentioned only two.