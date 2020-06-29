Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 11 remaining liquor vends in Chandigarh sold out for ₹34.22 crore

11 remaining liquor vends in Chandigarh sold out for ₹34.22 crore

The UT has collected ₹299.53 crore from 89 liquor vends in the shape of license fees against a reserve price of ₹244.16 crore, registering an increase of approximately 22.68% over the reserve price

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In the second round of e-tendering held on Monday, the UT excise and taxation department received 23 bids for 11 liquor vends, the allotment of which was pending. After opening of e-financial bids, 11 liquor vends were allotted against which the department received a revenue of ₹34.22 crore against ₹27.83 crore reserve price with an increase of 23%.

The department collected ₹299.53 crore from 89 liquor vends in the shape of license fees against a reserve price of ₹244.16 crore, registering an increase of approximately 22.68% over the reserve price. It also earned ₹6.30 crore in shape of participation fee.

Last year, the department had fetched ₹ 343.63 crore from the auction of 81 vends, 34% increase over the reserve price.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Door-to-door drive to collect samples starts in Amritsar
Jun 29, 2020 23:09 IST
From bullock cart ride to cycle rally, opposition protests fuel price hike across India
Jun 29, 2020 23:05 IST
Continuity, competence guiding factors in chief secy’s appointment: Punjab CM
Jun 29, 2020 23:04 IST
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Jun 29, 2020 23:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.