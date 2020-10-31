114 govt schools in rural areas of Ludhiana dist to get ₹9.5 lakh for construction of toilets

As many as 114 government schools in rural areas of Ludhiana district will receive Rs 9.5 lakh for the construction of 183 new toilets. Each school will get Rs 50,000 to construct one toilet.

The Ludhiana Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) office has transferred the grant to the respective blocks, who will further disburse the amount to the selected schools. Out of the 114 schools , 61 are primary, 22 are senior secondary and high schools and nine are middle schools.

Government Senior Secondary School, Kadiana Kalan, will get Rs 2 lakh to get four toilets constructed and three toilets will be built at Government Senior Secondary School, Nurpur Bet.

The others will get one or two toilets built based on the demand raised by school authorities in the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) performa.

Out of these 114 government schools, most of them have separate toilets for girls and boys. But, many of them are in bad shape.

Government High School, Andhlu, which has a strength of 126 students, will get two new toilets. The school has separate toilets for male and female students. But, Gurpreet Singh, the school headmaster, said they are not in use due to their poor condition.

“The students are using the toilets meant for children with special needs. We will receive the grant in a day or so and the process to construct toilets will be decided by holding a meeting with members of the school management committee,” he added.

Government Senior Secondary School, Nupur Bet, has six toilets of which three are dysfunctional. The school has a strength of over 645 students. Jaswinder Singh, the school principal, said, “Due to the large number of students, there was a need to construct more toilets. We have been informed about the grant, and once we receive it, we will start the process so that students can get better facilities at school.”