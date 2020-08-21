Sections
116 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in Chandigarh

67-year-old man from Sector 45 and a 66-year-old woman succumb to virus at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The number of active cases in Chandigarh has jumped to 1,170 with total infections counted at 2,631. (HT Photo/For representation)

Chandigarh: Fatalities in the city went up to 33 with two more Covid-19 deaths on August 19, as disclosed by the administration on Friday, even as 116 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Both the deaths were reported from Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. “A 67-year-old male, resident of Sector 45, a known case of diabetes infected with Covid-19 and a 66-year-old female, resident of Burail, suffering from gall bladder carcinoma and diabetes, also infected with Covid-19 died on August 19,” the UT bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases has jumped to 1,170 with total infections counted at 2,631.

The new cases have been reported from sectors 6, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 32, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41,43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 38 West, Dadumajra, Hallomajra, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar and Sarangpur.



With 36 more people discharged, the number of persons recovered now is 1,426.

