12 Covid-19 deaths in tricity as 373 test positive

About 12 deaths were reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Monday. (HT PHOTO/For representation only)

Chandigarh/Mohali/Panchkula Twelve Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the tricity on Monday, with Mohali registering seven casualties, Chandigarh four and Panchkula one.

The four fatalities in Chandigarh took the toll to 56 while 191 cases tested positive. With this, the number of confirmed patients now is 4,346, of which 1,857 are active cases.

Three of those dead were men who were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. They included a 62-year-old from Ramdarbar, who was also suffering from hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism. The other two, both aged 50, were from Manimajra and Sector 38, respectively. The former had diabetes with hypertension and passed away on August 29 while the latter had a history of pulmonary tuberculosis and died on Monday.

The only woman (78) among the four died at Fortis In Mohali, also on Monday.

Mohali toll 80

The seven persons who died in Mohali were aged between 20 and 92 and included six men and one woman.

With this, the district’s toll went up to 80, even as the count reached 3,770 with 104 fresh cases.

The deaths included cases with underlying comorbidities, including a woman (53) from Kurali, who was suffering from hyperthyroidism and was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh; a man (55) from Sector 71, with diabetes and hypertension (GMCH-32); a man (49) from Baltana with hypertension (GMCH-32); a woman (88) from Baltana, with hypertension (Indus Hospital), a man (20) from Majri , with chest infection (PGIMER), a man (51) from Zirakpur with hypertension (Grecian Hospital, Sector 69) and a man (92) with diabetes and hypertension (Eden Hospital, Chandigarh).

The fresh cases included 27 from Mohali city, 10 from Kharar, 14 from Boothgarh, including Kurali, 24 from Dhakoli, 11 from Dera Bassi, 15 from Gharuan and three from Lalru.

A 26-year-old woman from Pinjore died of Covid 19, taking the toll to 20 in Panchkula, even as 78 new cases were reported on Monday, of which 14 persons were being tracked.

The new cases were reported from Nanakpur, Old Panchkula, Rajiv Colony, Surajpur, Pinjore, Kalka, Raipur Rani and 15 sectors of Panchkula city.