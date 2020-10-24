Sections
12 deaths, 483 fresh Covid cases in state

12 deaths, 483 fresh Covid cases in state

Amritsar topped the chart with five deaths, followed by two each in Mohali and Patiala, and one each in Pathankot and Tarn Taran

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Punjab on Saturday 12 more Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 4,107. The state also witnessed 483 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 1,30,640, according a bulletin released by the state government.

Amritsar topped the chart with five deaths, followed by two each in Mohali and Patiala, and one each in Pathankot and Tarn Taran.

Ludhiana reported 77 cases, Mohali 51, Bathinda 47, Jalandhar 39 and Patiala 30, according to the bulletin.

There are 4,277 active Covid-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said, adding that 521 coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the number of those recovered to 1,22,256.

