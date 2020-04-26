12 fresh cases in Haryana, tally at 287

With six more cases in Sonepat, four in Gurugram and one each in Ambala and Panipat, the Covid-19 tally in Haryana climbed to 287 on Saturday. However, five more persons --three from Nuh and two from Palwal-- were also discharged, taking the number of cured persons to 191 so far. The number of active cases in Haryana as on Saturday is 93.

As many as 15,780 persons in the state are currently under surveillance and 20,270 samples have so far been sent, of which 17,787 have been found to be negative and 2,196 reports are awaited. The recovery rate in the state is 66.5%, according to official bulletin of the health department.

29-YEAR-OLD FOUND POSITIVE IN HISAR

Though the official bulletin did not mention it, a 29-year-old youth, who had returned from Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh (UP), tested positive for the virus on Saturday. Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Yogesh Sharma said the youth is associated with the transport sector. “His village will be turned into a containment zone and we will be screening all residents there,” he said. With this, the count in Hisar has reached three.

AMBALA PATIENT UNDERGOING KIDNEY TREATMENT IN PGI

Ambala chief medical officer Dr Kuldeep Singh said a 42-year-old from Tharwa village, who was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, had tested positive. “As the man was suffering from these chronic diseases, so he was in the at risk category, but he was not following the lockdown orders and was regularly meeting villagers. Authorities have sealed the village and declared it a containment zone,” he said.