Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 12 houses damaged in fire between militants, security forces in Srinagar

12 houses damaged in fire between militants, security forces in Srinagar

Nawa Kadal, like most of the Old City, is highly congested with cheek by jowl houses mostly made of bricks and wood.

Updated: May 20, 2020 12:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Srinagar

Locals and eyewitnesses said that around 12 houses were damaged in the fire that erupted after several blasts and exchange of fire between militants and security forces during the encounter. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

At least 12 houses were damaged in a fire during the gunfight between militants and the security forces in the Nawa Kadal area of Old City in Srinagar on Tuesday.

People inspecting the debris of a damaged house in Srinagar. ( Waseem Andrabi / HT )

Nawa Kadal, like most of the Old City, is highly congested with cheek by jowl houses mostly made of bricks and wood.

Locals and eyewitnesses said that around 12 houses were damaged in the fire that erupted after several blasts and exchange of fire between militants and security forces during the encounter.

Some locals even alleged that they found their houses ransacked and many of their valuables missing after they returned to their homes when the encounter had ended. ( Waseem Andrabi/HT )

Some locals even alleged that they found their houses ransacked and many of their valuables missing after they returned to their homes when the encounter had ended. “When we came back we found our lockers were broken and cash, gold items and gas cylinders stolen. All our belongings have been ransacked,” said Bilal Ahmad, a local.



Locals dousing the fire in Srinagar. ( Waseem Andrabi/HT )

Calls to Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar and Srinagar SSP, Haseeb Mughal went unanswered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Activist Afroz Shah detained on charges of ferrying stranded migrant workers
May 20, 2020 13:24 IST
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli wish Jr NTR on his birthday
May 20, 2020 13:24 IST
Pune opens up partially on first day of Lockdown 4.0
May 20, 2020 13:21 IST
61 new cases of Covid-19 in Rajasthan, state tally nears 6,000-mark
May 20, 2020 13:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.