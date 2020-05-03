12-hr relaxation will leave shopkeepers vulnerable, says Chandigarh traders’ body

UT administration’s decision to allow sector markets to remain open between 7am and 7pm from Monday has left several shopkeepers jittery about their safety.

“Opening shops for more than five hours doesn’t make sense. Shopkeepers will be exposed dealing with the public for such a long time. We will ask the administration to consider this,” said Charanjiv Singh, chairman, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal.

He added that the Beopar Mandal will call a meeting in a couple of days to discuss any issues being faced by the traders.

SOCIAL DISTANCING IMPOSSIBLE IN SMALLER MARKETS

In cramped markets, such as Palika Bazaar and Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19 and Krishna Market in Sector 41, shopkeepers claim social distancing was a distant dream.

“Most booths here are 8 by 8 feet. Even if we are given the permission to reopen, the market committee may take a decision to keep the shops closed for a few more days,” said Narinder Singh, president of the Sadar Bazaar Market Association in Sector 19.

‘SHOULD HAVE TESTED SOCIAL DISTANCING IN SECTOR 17’

On the other hand, keeping the shops in Sector 17 closed has not gone down well with some traders. Neeraj Bajaj, president of Chandigarh Business Council, said, “Sector 17 has spacious shops with ample parking and corridor space. Sector 17 should have been the first market to reopen to test social distancing. While the offices here will remain open, the traders are feeling left out.”

RESIDENT BODIES DIVIDED TOO

Resident bodies have also given a mixed response to the administration’s decision.

Chairman of Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “The administration has taken a bold decision and we stand behind it. The city cannot stop just because of Covid-19, and sooner or later, routine life will have to resume.”

However, Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairman Hitesh Puri said, “Restrictions should have been lifted in a phased manner. 12-hour relaxation is too long when there is no let-up in fresh cases.”

“The administration needs to look out for the labour force. Their food service must not stop and they need to be provided gainful employment as well,” he said.