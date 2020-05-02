Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 12 lakh Himachal residents benefited from home delivery services during lockdown

12 lakh Himachal residents benefited from home delivery services during lockdown

In order to ensure regular supply of medicines during the lockdown period, 575 vendors have been authorised for home delivery in the state.

Updated: May 02, 2020 11:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government was ensuring that essential items were provided on people’s doorsteps so as to restrict their movement during lockdown. (Deepak Sansta / HT Representative Image )

The 1,706 vendors enrolled by state government to provide home delivery services across the state during the lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19 benefitted 12,82,334 residents.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government was ensuring that essential items were provided on people’s doorsteps so as to restrict their movement during lockdown.

REGULAR DELIVERY OF MEDICINES ENSURED

In order to ensure regular supply of medicines during the lockdown period, 575 vendors have been authorised for home delivery in the state. The vendors include 20 vendors in Bilaspur, nine in Chamba, 32 in Hamirpur, 44 in Kangra, 19 in Kullu, one in Lahaul-Spiti, 93 in Mandi, 125 in Shimla, 165 in Sirmaur, 40 in Solan and 23 in Una district.

As many as 1,507 people in Bilaspur, 550 in Chamba, 1,472 in Hamirpur, 14,542 in Kangra, 23 in Kinnaur, 387 in Kullu, 73 in Lahaul-Spiti, 2,267 in Mandi, 7,111 in Shimla, 1,936 in Sirmaur, 14,101 in Solan and 404 in Una have benefited from home delivery of medicines.



610 VENDORS PROVIDED GROCERIES

The CM said the state required in every household and 610 vendors have been enrolled to maintain supply of grocery items in all parts of the state which has benefited 1,61,955 people . Similarly, 526 vendors have been enrolled for home delivery of fruits and vegetables, which has benefitted 10,75,572 people. Besides, 130 people availed home delivery of cooked food.

The CM also assured everyone that there was enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities in the state and nobody should worry as uninterrupted and continuous supply chain of all commodities was being ensured.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
May 02, 2020 13:23 IST
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
May 02, 2020 10:23 IST
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
May 02, 2020 12:41 IST
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
May 02, 2020 11:10 IST

latest news

‘We are not lucky as you guys,’ Rohit speaks to Brett Lee on cricket
May 02, 2020 13:23 IST
Deepika Chikhalia says popularity of Ramayan re-run due to original success
May 02, 2020 13:21 IST
iPhone 11 best selling smartphone in China during Q1: Counterpoint
May 02, 2020 13:15 IST
Graham Walters, a British senior, becomes oldest solo Atlantic rower
May 02, 2020 13:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.