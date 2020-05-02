12 lakh Himachal residents benefited from home delivery services during lockdown

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government was ensuring that essential items were provided on people’s doorsteps so as to restrict their movement during lockdown. (Deepak Sansta / HT Representative Image )

The 1,706 vendors enrolled by state government to provide home delivery services across the state during the lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19 benefitted 12,82,334 residents.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government was ensuring that essential items were provided on people’s doorsteps so as to restrict their movement during lockdown.

REGULAR DELIVERY OF MEDICINES ENSURED

In order to ensure regular supply of medicines during the lockdown period, 575 vendors have been authorised for home delivery in the state. The vendors include 20 vendors in Bilaspur, nine in Chamba, 32 in Hamirpur, 44 in Kangra, 19 in Kullu, one in Lahaul-Spiti, 93 in Mandi, 125 in Shimla, 165 in Sirmaur, 40 in Solan and 23 in Una district.

As many as 1,507 people in Bilaspur, 550 in Chamba, 1,472 in Hamirpur, 14,542 in Kangra, 23 in Kinnaur, 387 in Kullu, 73 in Lahaul-Spiti, 2,267 in Mandi, 7,111 in Shimla, 1,936 in Sirmaur, 14,101 in Solan and 404 in Una have benefited from home delivery of medicines.

610 VENDORS PROVIDED GROCERIES

The CM said the state required in every household and 610 vendors have been enrolled to maintain supply of grocery items in all parts of the state which has benefited 1,61,955 people . Similarly, 526 vendors have been enrolled for home delivery of fruits and vegetables, which has benefitted 10,75,572 people. Besides, 130 people availed home delivery of cooked food.

The CM also assured everyone that there was enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities in the state and nobody should worry as uninterrupted and continuous supply chain of all commodities was being ensured.