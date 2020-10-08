Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 12 mobile phones, intoxicants recovered from inmates at Ludhiana Central Jail

12 mobile phones, intoxicants recovered from inmates at Ludhiana Central Jail

Two teams of jail officials had conducted the special checks at the same time and recovered the contrabands

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as least 12 mobile phones and some medicines and narcotics were recovered from nine inmates at the Ludhiana Central Jail on Tajpur Road on Wednesday night.

Two teams of jail officials had conducted the special checks at the same time and recovered the contrabands.

In his complaint to the police, assistant jail superintendent Jagraj Singh said 11 mobile phones were recovered from inmates Jaswinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Rishav Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Sagar and Khadak Singh.

Sukhdev Singh, assistant jail superintendent, who was led the other team, said one mobile phone, some black substance, suspected to be narcotics, and 38 tablets, suspected to be intoxicants, were found in the possession of inmates Harminder Singh and Lakha Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector Hardial Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on production warrant for questioning to ascertain how they managed to get mobile phones on the jail premises.

Two separate cases under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act have been registered against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station.

