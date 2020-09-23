12 more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh tricity

Twelve people succumbed to Covid-19 in the tricity, with Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula reporting four casualties each.

The death toll stands at 365, with Mohali leading at 167, followed by 127 in Chandigarh and 71 in Panchkula.

In Chandigarh, all those who died were men, including a 26-year-old from Sector 35 who had acute kidney injury.

Others were aged 48, 50 and 61 and resided in Sector 52, Sector 37 and Dhanas, respectively.

Four men were reported to have died in Mohali district as well. Aged 56, 57, 68 and 73, they belonged to Deshmajra, Manauli, Dera Bassi and Mubarakpur, respectively.

Those who died in Panchkula have been identified as two men, aged 78, from Sector 19 and Barwala, besides an 87-year-old man from Sector 16 and a 65-year-old woman from Sector 12.

526 test positive

Meanwhile, 526 fresh cases were reported across the tricity, a shift from the decline in numbers being witnessed in the past four days. On Monday, only 440 people had tested positive, after a gradual dip from 754 on Friday.

Chandigarh recorded 266 new cases, taking its tally to 10,546, of which 2,622 are active. With 383 people being discharged, the number of those cured reached 7,794.

Mohali district reported 188 fresh cases, taking its tally to 8,701. The number of those recovered rose to 5,975, with 267 patients being discharged, which also brought active cases down to 2,559.

In Panchkula, 72 people tested positive for the virus. The district has reported 5,182 cases so far, of which 3,982 patients have recovered and 1,219 are still hospitalised or in home isolation.

Active cases on decline in Chandigarh

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh have seen a gradual decline after reaching an all-time high a week ago.

While in the past seven days (September 16-22), 1,588 new cases have come to the fore, the number of those discharged stands at 2,292. In contrast, in the week before that (September 9-15), the number of new cases (2,220) was more than the recoveries (1,542).

While 25% cases remain active, recovery rate stands at 74%.

“To some extent, we have been able to break the chain of transmission. As the cases have increased, so has our aggressive approach towards contact tracing, testing, and shifting of those found positive to Covid care centres. The active involvement of the administration with respect to demarcation of containment zones has also helped stabilise the situation. The recovery rate crossing 70% is a good sign, but we have to wait for some more time to be sure about the situation,” said Dr G Dewan, director of health services.